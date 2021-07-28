TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMDX. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market cap of $796.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

