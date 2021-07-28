Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transphorm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

