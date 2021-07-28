Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.87

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and traded as high as $53.73. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 3,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

