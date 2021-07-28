Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Trex stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,870. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.77. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $340,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

