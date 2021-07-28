TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 92,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.