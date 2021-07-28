Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335,999 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 334,135 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

