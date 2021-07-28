Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trimble were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

