Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.