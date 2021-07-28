TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 3.4%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 9,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,364,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

