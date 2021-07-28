Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

