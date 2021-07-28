TriumphX (TRIX) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $41,223.52 and $73,345.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

