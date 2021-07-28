tru Independence LLC Has $30,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 185.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

