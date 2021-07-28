tru Independence LLC Invests $346,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.