tru Independence LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after acquiring an additional 769,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419,758 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.