tru Independence LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $488.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

