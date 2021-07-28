Truist Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $625.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIVB. Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.30.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $554.32 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $217.23 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.