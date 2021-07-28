Truist Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $169.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

