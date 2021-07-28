Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

