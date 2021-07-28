TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.54% from the company’s current price.

MEDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

