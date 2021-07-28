Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

