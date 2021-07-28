Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVRR opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.08 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -335.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.80.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

