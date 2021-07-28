Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $11,429,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCRA opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.