Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LB opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $78.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

