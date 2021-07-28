Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.36 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,541 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.