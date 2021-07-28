Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.60. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.20 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

