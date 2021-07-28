Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,531,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

