Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JACK opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.35. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

