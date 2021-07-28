Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in frontdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in frontdoor by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

