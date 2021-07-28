Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAM.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

Shares of TSE BAM.A traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.73. 583,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$38.77 and a one year high of C$66.84. The stock has a market cap of C$109.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.96.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

