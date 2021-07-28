Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 597,736 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

