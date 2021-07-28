Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. 268,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

TPB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.