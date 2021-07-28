TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.44 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $83,437.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,926,658,304 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

