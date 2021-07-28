U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of USX opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $412.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

