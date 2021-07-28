Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.