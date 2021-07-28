UBS Group AG Has $88,000 Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 127.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

