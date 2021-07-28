UBS Group AG Has $95,000 Stock Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $1,334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYFW stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

