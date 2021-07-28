UBS Group AG Sells 802 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Afya were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

