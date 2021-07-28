UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 128,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATI opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

