UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

SAP stock opened at €118.82 ($139.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

