Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in July

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock remained flat at $$25.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ãlker BiskÃ¼vi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chocolates, chocolate-coated biscuits, biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey. It is also involved in the trading and investment activities. It offers its products under the various company owned brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.