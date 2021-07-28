UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

