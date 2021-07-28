Unified Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 14,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,132. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

