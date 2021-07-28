Unified Trust Company N.A. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.71. 74,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

