UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.10. 23,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

