United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

