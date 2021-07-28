United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMC. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NYSE UMC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 209,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,095. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

