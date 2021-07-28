United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

UPS opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $119.23 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.66.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

