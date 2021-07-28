United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 136,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,239,301 shares.The stock last traded at $191.60 and had previously closed at $209.86.

The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.