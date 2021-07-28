Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

