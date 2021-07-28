Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $185.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,335 shares of company stock worth $1,740,966 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.